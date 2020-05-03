Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, so much for those Andy Dalton-New England Patriots rumors.

The now-former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had been linked to the Patriots after getting cut from the team he had spent the entirety of his career with.

But his next stop will be Dallas, not Foxboro.

Former Bengals’ QB Andy Dalton is signing a one-year deal worth up to $7 million that includes $3 million guaranteed with the Dallas Cowboys, source tells ESPN. Dalton is returning to Texas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2020

Dalton’s market never appeared to be totally robust, so him signing a deal to be a backup quarterback was expected. Truthfully, the only teams he probably had a legit shot to start with were the Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars.

He was limited to just 13 games in 2019, throwing for 3,494 yards while putting up 16 touchdowns with 14 interceptions

Now, he’ll play behind Dak Prescott and the loaded Cowboys offense.

