The 2020-21 NHL season hasn’t appeared on the horizon yet, but Don Sweeney already is taking care of business for the campaign.

The Boston Bruins general manager explained to reporters Saturday in a conference call why signing Jaroslav Halak to a contract extension was a priority for the team. Halak declined free agency by inking a new deal Friday, allowing the Bruins to keep one of the NHL’s premier goaltending tandems intact and focus on shoring up other areas of the roster ahead of next season.

“Sweeney also acknowledged that Halak’s willingness to get deal done now (1 year, $2.25 million) gives #NHLBruins some certainty heading into uncertain offseason with regard to cap,” CLSN Media’s Mike Petraglia wrote in a tweet.

While the measure of salary-cap certainty will benefit Boston off the ice, Sweeney also believes retaining Halak’s dependability as Tuukka Rask’s backup might prove crucial if the NHL compresses its schedule next season. might be crucial next season if the NHL plays a compressed schedule.

“‘We could be facing a complex schedule (2020-21)'” Sweeney said, per The Athletic’s Joe McDonald. “(Sweeney) Added it was important to have Halak back in the mix.”

Sweeney also said Halak’s return gives the Bruins’ trio of promising young goalkeepers — Jeremey Swayman, Dan Vladar, Kyle Keyser — more time to develop into ready-made replacements for either of Boston’s veteran goalies.

“All three of our young goaltenders — we’re very excited about,” Sweeney said, per Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

Sweeney’s comments bolster the case for Halak’s return making sense for the player and team.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images