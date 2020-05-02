Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith’s story has impressed many from around the league.

Smith, as you may recall, suffered a devastating compound leg fracture midway through the 2018 season, as his Washington Redskins faced the Houston Texans. That injury alone would have changed Smith’s football career, but the complications that followed — which resulted in 17 surgeries — undoubtedly changed his life.

ESPN showcased all this during its “Project 11” documentary on Smith, which premiered Friday. And following the premiere, many sports fans, media personalities and players alike took to Twitter to share just how insightful, and incredibly impactful, Smith’s story was.

Here’s what some had to say:

Much like everyone else, we’re certainly wishing Smith all the best as he continues his recovery.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images