Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith’s story has impressed many from around the league.

Smith, as you may recall, suffered a devastating compound leg fracture midway through the 2018 season, as his Washington Redskins faced the Houston Texans. That injury alone would have changed Smith’s football career, but the complications that followed — which resulted in 17 surgeries — undoubtedly changed his life.

ESPN showcased all this during its “Project 11” documentary on Smith, which premiered Friday. And following the premiere, many sports fans, media personalities and players alike took to Twitter to share just how insightful, and incredibly impactful, Smith’s story was.

Here’s what some had to say:

After watching #Project11 last night, I have full confidence in saying that if AlexSmith plays 1 down of competitive football again, it will be the greatest comeback story in the history of sports. Even him considering the possibility makes it just as incredible. — Andrew Lawrence (@andrewute1) May 2, 2020

After watching I have a whole new respect for Alex Smith. I'd love to see him just step on the field once. He deserves the greatest comeback player award! — Jason Mages (@JasonMages77) May 2, 2020

Alex Smith’s comeback from the most gruesome injury in the history of pro sports is the most inspiring thing you’ll ever see. Definitely feel good TV right now. — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) May 2, 2020

Alex Smith. Incredible toughness both physically and mentally. I admire the dude. A better player than he’s given credit for, and as tough as I could hope to be. Incredible 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/1c1hkZdlgL — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) May 2, 2020

The Alex Smith doc was incredible. Definitely think they should find a place for him within the organization long term. — manny benton (@manny_benton) May 2, 2020

Just watched the E:60 doc on Alex Smith. I had no idea the true scope of his injury. One of the most brutal things I’ve seen in a long time. Not for the faint of heart. Once again well done E:60 team. You’ve done it again!!! — Ryan Jorgensen (@RyanAJorgensen) May 2, 2020

Alex Smith’s toughness and resilience are absolutely incredible. I’d run through a brick wall for him if he were my teammate. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 2, 2020

Alex Smith man…wow…what strength and resilience and fortitude and …just wow. This is one tough $&@&! Incredible story. 💪🏾👊🏾✊🏾 #Project11 #notdoneyet — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) May 2, 2020

My goodness, the Alex Smith: Project 11 work from ESPN is both incredible, and unbelievable. — Travis Gowen (@MrGowen) May 2, 2020

Alex Smith is a man with a million attributes strength determination admiration respect on & off the field. Everything he has been through anybody else would have given up woulda wanted to die more but he isnt most people. I will stand by him all the way #RESPECT Forever My QB — BOSS_HOG1977 (@artgandy36) May 2, 2020

#Project11 had me emotional. Man, I have nothing but respect for Alex Smith now!! pic.twitter.com/X2n7HnAqFM — Devin Schadegg (@ICTDevin1987) May 2, 2020

Much like everyone else, we’re certainly wishing Smith all the best as he continues his recovery.

