At long last, there will be activity Friday night at Fenway Park.

It’ll be a little different than the norm. And it won’t be baseball. But nonetheless, it’s something to get excited about.

An interesting idea is coming alive on Jersey Street, as the Dropkick Murphys will perform a concert at Fenway Park. There won’t be fans in the stands, but the concert will be streamed worldwide online, with proceeds from the show benefiting some worthwhile causes.

Plus, Bruce Springsteen is scheduled to make a virtual appearance.

The “Streaming Outta Fenway” concert kicks off at 6 p.m. ET. You can watch in the video player above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images