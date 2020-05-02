Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyle Dugger is an absolute freight train.

The New England Patriots took the safety out of Lenoir-Rhyne in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft last week in a move that, in retrospect, hardly was shocking.

Given he played at a Division-II school, there isn’t quite as much film of the 6-foot-2, 220 pound defensive back as there might otherwise would be for other early-round players.

Well, after being told by one of Dugger’s college coaches about a play in which Dugger destroyed a running back, NESN’s Zack Cox went and found the film he was referring to.

It does not disappoint.

One Kyle Dugger nugget that didn't make it into either of my stories: David Cole, his DBs/STs coach at Lenoir-Rhyne, raved to me about Dugger "just destroying" an opposing RB in one game in 2018. I found the play, and yep, he wasn't lying. pic.twitter.com/HAECNkSUK7 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) May 1, 2020

Choo choo!

It’s unclear where exactly Dugger fits into the Pats’ defensive situation in 2020, but he does bring impressive punt-returning abilities, and likely will have an active role in special teams.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images