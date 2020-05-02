Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2004 World Series champion Boston Red Sox squad sure had some style.

From Johnny Damon’s caveman look, to Bronson Arroyo’s dreadlocks the team most certainly embraced the look good, feel good, play good philosophy.

Former Red Sox pitchers Bronson Arroyo and Lenny DiNardo joined Tom Caron on Friday’s edition of “At Home With TC” to discuss the championship team, and also the many different looks of the squad.

Check out the full segment above!

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images