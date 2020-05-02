The 2004 World Series champion Boston Red Sox squad sure had some style.
From Johnny Damon’s caveman look, to Bronson Arroyo’s dreadlocks the team most certainly embraced the look good, feel good, play good philosophy.
Former Red Sox pitchers Bronson Arroyo and Lenny DiNardo joined Tom Caron on Friday’s edition of “At Home With TC” to discuss the championship team, and also the many different looks of the squad.
Check out the full segment above!
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images