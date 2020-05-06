Peter King believes Jadeveon Clowney’s longstanding free agency will have an anticlimactic conclusion.

Clowney has lingered on the open market since the NFL’s new year kicked off in mid-March. In addition to reportedly seeking a monstrous contract, the oft-injured pass rusher hasn’t been done any favors by the restrictions currently in place in the NFL due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But when all is said and done and Clowney signs the dotted line, King believes it will mark a return to the Seahawks.

“I’ve said all along that I think the favorite in the clubhouse for Clowney is Seattle and I think that Seattle is gonna end up with either Clowney or Everson Griffen when the dust settles heading into this season,” King said Wednesday on NBC Sports. “But I think the Seahawks are being absolutely right, correct and fair in holding whatever their contractual line is on Clowney.”

While Clowney on Tuesday admitted he hopes to work something out with the Seahawks, there’s always a chance another team will be willing to meet his financial demands. Representatives from both the Titans and Jets have acknowledged interest in Clowney, and Tennessee reportedly has made multiple offers to the 27-year-old. The Cleveland Browns reportedly might be in the mix as well.

So while Seattle might have a leg up in the Clowney sweepstakes, we probably shouldn’t bank on him returning to the Pacific Northwest just yet.

Thumbnail photo via Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports Images