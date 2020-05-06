Want to watch Kyle Dugger haul in long touchdowns as a wide receiver or Dalton Keene run roughshod through defenses as a running back? Well, today is your lucky day.
The New England Patriots provided their sports-starved fans with a bit of quarantine entertainment Wednesday by sharing a package of high school highlights from all 10 of their 2020 NFL Draft picks.
Friday night lights ➡ NFL Sundays pic.twitter.com/cINqtvs98d
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 6, 2020
All, naturally, look dominant, but we were especially tickled by seventh-round center/guard Dustin Woodard, whose two clips show him dishing out a pair of vicious pancakes while playing right tackle for Chandler High School in Arizona.
Linebacker Cassh Maluia (sixth round) was another scene-stealer. A former two-way standout at Paramount (Calif.) High School, he’s shown scoring one touchdown on a 100-yard interception return, another on a 50-yard quarterback keeper and another on a blocked punt.
Tight end Devin Asiasi (third round), who looks like a giant in his De La Salle (Calif.) High film, also hauls in a sweet one-handed catch, and Keene (third round) caps the video with a downright disrespectful stiff arm.
These rookies now are receiving a virtual crash course on the Patriots’ system and culture before they hit the field for the first time as NFL players.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images