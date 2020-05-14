Logan Ryan wants to make sure no stone goes unturned before he chooses his next team.

Ryan last week announced his Titans had come to a close after three seasons in Tennessee. Days after the veteran cornerback bid farewell to Nashville, a report surfaced indicating the New York Jets hold a “strong belief” they will sign Ryan.

The 29-year-old addressed the Jets chatter Thursday morning during an appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” While Ryan didn’t deny mutual interest between the sides, he made it clear that his free agency decision has yet to be made.

“The Jets, it makes a lot of sense. I’m from the area, I went to Rutgers, 20 minutes from there,” Ryan said, as transcribed by NFL.com. “So I’m familiar with New Jersey, I’m blue-collar, that’s how I grew up. I came out of Rutgers in the third round to New England and had to do my job and I continue to do that. That would make sense for sure.

"But like I said, I'm trying to what's best for my family and everything like that. Obviously, there's a lot of rumors out there. I can't confirm any of it because I'm obviously still not signed yet. We'll see. I obviously want to get a deal done whenever, and I'm open to it. So we'll what happens there. But I'm also open to pretty much 30 other franchises, except the Titans. I'm completely open for business." So, where might Ryan take his talents if not the Meadowlands? The division rival Dolphins reportedly "remain in play" to sign Ryan, who's plenty familiar with Miami head coach Brian Flores.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images