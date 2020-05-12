With the NBA G League’s new developmental program attracting some of the best prospects in the country, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum noted how it would have made his decision between college and professional much more difficult.

Tatum recalled his time at Duke University very fondly while speaking on the “All The Smoke” podcast, but knows that for many players coming out of high school, they may not know just how impactful their time in college could be. And he understands how that, along with the fact the G League can offer players money up front, could cause some to debate.

“It’s tough because knowing what I know, I think I still might’ve went to Duke. But if you just rewind four years, and I’m 18 coming out a high school from St. Louis and there’s $500,000, I’m going right to the G League. Like, for sure,” Tatum said.

He also noted how he believes the college landscape could benefit from allowing players to benefit off their own likeness, an idea that’s been floated and would somewhat counteract the G League’s financial benefit.

“What I feel like they need to change in college, is I think you should be able to make money off your likeness,” Tatum said. “Like, if I was at Duke and I said, ‘Hey I want to host an autograph session on Saturday for three hours, $25 a signature. I think you should be able to do that.”

The G League already has caused five-star recruit Daishen Nix to de-commit from UCLA. And Nix was just the latest, joining both Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd, fellow five-star recruits, who did the same.

