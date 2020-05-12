Tuesday could prove to be a big day for Major League Baseball, and one Red Sox pitcher is optimistic.

MLB and the league’s Players Association will meet about potentially starting the 2020 season around July 4. While there’s some pessimism around the revenue aspect, Matt Barnes believes it all will get worked out.

Barnes, one of Boston’s union representatives, told WEEI’s Rob Bradford on Monday that players want to play “as many as games as possible,” but it needs to be done in the smartest way.

“I know that everybody wants to play as many games as possible. I think we’ll get there. I think we’ll find a way to come to some terms in a way this is all going to work in a way that isn’t going to jeopardize the risk and health conditions of everyone. Everyone wants to play but you have to do it in a smart fashion.”

We’ll hopefully have some more clarity about the season come Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images