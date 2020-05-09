Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former NFL quarterback Joe Theismann, likely, never could have imagined the money current signal-callers are playing for.

And perhaps that’s why Theismann, a former Washington Redskins QB, believes Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott should “take the money.” Theismann delivered the message to CBS Sports Radio while throwing a bit of shade toward Prescott.

“You’re not a top-five quarterback in the National Football League,” Theismann said. “You’re a good football player. You have the potential to be better, but what have you done?

“If I was advising Dak Prescott, I would say, ‘Take the money.”

Prescott has yet to sign his franchise tag, which is worth north of $31 million guaranteed in 2020. He also declined a reported massive contract Dallas had offered, which would earn him $128 million over the first four seasons.

“Dak Prescott’s situation confuses me a bit,” Theismann continued. “The aggravation to go through, the unknowns if you happen to go through a year, the free agency … But that’s a lot of money. What are you looking for? Another couple million?”

Cowboys director of player personnel Stephen Jones told Pro Football Talk on Friday that Dallas would not rescind the franchise tag placed on Prescott, adding “Dak’s our quarterback for the future… We think the world of him.”

Following an NFL Draft in which Dallas earned high grades from many around the league, the Cowboys signed (likely backup) quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal with a $3 million base salary.

But certainly Jerry Jones & Co. would like to have their franchise signal-caller squared away soon.

