Could LeBron James actually have taken his talents to the NFL?

While the thought may have ran its course in years past, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar admitted the rumors actually were true.

James, speaking on his own brand’s “Uninterrupted” podcast on Monday, explained that he did begin to “train to be a football player” during the 2011 NBA lockout, which lasted 161 days from July to December.

“To be honest, it actually was. I had no idea how long the lockout was going to be and myself and my trainer, Mike Mancias, we really started to actually train to be a football player when it came to like October and November,” James said. “We started to clock our times with the 40s. We started to add more to the bench presses and things of that nature. We started to add more sledding to our agenda with our workouts.

“The thoughts came into my mind, the thoughts came into my mind,” James added. “But never having the ability to finish my high school career of playing like my senior year, I have dreams all the time of playing football.”

James’ longtime business partner, Maverick Carter, even added that the 15-time NBA All-Star was given a contract from his favorite NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys, and owner Jerry Jones. James still has it framed in his office, Carter noted.

Unfortunately, it may be too little too late for the 35-year-old James. But what a story that would have been.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images