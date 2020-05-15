Most players who’ve come through Foxboro likely will tell you there’s an intimidation factor with Bill Belichick.

It appears Matt Light never saw this side of the Patriots head coach, however.

During a recent interview on NFL Network, Light and fellow ex-Patriot Willie McGinest reminisced on their time together in New England, where the former developed a reputation of being a prankster. Light recalled one of his more memorable gags in which he swapped Belichick’s computer mouse for a phony mouse that delivers shock vibrations.

The prank unsurprisingly didn’t go over too well with Belichick, who made Light face the consequences during training camp.

“I’d totally forgot about it the next morning,” Light said. “I walk in and, you know, everyone’s tired and beat up from training camp. I see Berj (Najarian), who’s his assistant, right there and he’s like, ‘Light, you went a little too far on this one.’ So that did not go well. He lost all of the information on his computer. He was angry at me for about a month. I had to run a little extra at practice, but we made it through.”

“Honey, please don’t that. He’s going to fire you this time.” 😂 Former @Patriots OT Matt Light joined @WillieMcGinest to share a couple pranks he pulled on Bill Belichick 👀 pic.twitter.com/vs8GnSX8b0 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 13, 2020

Of course, Light was much more than just the team funnyman over the course of his 11-year stint with the Patriots. The former left tackle was a part of three Super Bowl-winning teams in New England while racking up three Pro Bowl selections and a first-team All-Pro nod in 2007.

