Fans (finally) made the right choice by voting Richard Seymour into the Patriots Hall of Fame this week.

It was getting slightly embarrassing Seymour wasn’t already in the Patriots hall. By my estimation, he should have been voted in four years ago when eligible. People seem to forget Seymour was arguably the best player on the Patriots’ early dynasty teams.

Obviously Tom Brady wound up being the Patriots’ best player of all time. But Seymour was a first-team All-Pro in 2003, 2004 and 2005. Brady didn’t earn first-team All-Pro honors until 2007.

Let’s get into this week’s mailbag.

@HallanMaxwel

Do you think the Patriots trade up for a QB if they aren’t in the top 5 but it is clear that Stidham is not the answer?

How far out of the top five are they drafting?

I’m inclined to say no. You have to trade so much to move up in the top of the first round. That being said, if the Patriots really thought about trading up for Baker Mayfield in 2018, then it’s possible. It would help if the Patriots had two first-round picks in 2021 as they did in 2018. That’s probably not happening, however.

It’s certainly an intriguing 2021 quarterback class with Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields atop early draft rankings. I might be even more enamored with LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, though. He was unbelievable as a sophomore in 2019.

@TeamCrazyMatt

How do you expect the Pats to clear cap space for signing Dugger? #MailDoug

I think it will be a minor move like a contract extension or a restructuring. The Patriots don’t really need to be in a hurry to sign top draft pick Kyle Dugger. They basically just need to clear cap space and sign him before training camp.

If the Patriots were going to cut a player, they probably would have done it back in March or April. Maybe they’re waiting to make a post-June 1 trade, but even that seems unlikely.

@KStandleyMedia

When the Patriots eventually create some cap space, what do you expect the priority to be in terms strengthening the roster through free agency? We still look a little light at DE and there still some decent players available. #MailDoug #Patriots

I don’t expect the Patriots to make any more significant veteran additions barring something completely unforeseen. They already don’t have enough cap space to finish signing their draft picks, so they would have to cut or trade someone they’ve decided to roster up to this point just to sign a player they didn’t want in March or April.

The Patriots might be a little light on the edge, but they did just draft Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings to add to a group that already included Tashaun Bower, Shilique Calhoun, Derek Rivers, John Simon, Chase Winovich, Deatrich Wise and Brandon Copeland. The Patriots also signed undrafted rookies Nick Coe and Rashod Berry. The Patriots will miss Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins, but Winovich, Uche and Jennings have potential.

@Pats62

-Another ? for Fun Doug.

-Do you think BB believes in Team Over just a single player even at QB?

-Seems to me he really just believes in Just doing your Job.

-If OL does there Job and On Down .

– What i am getting at.

-Do you think where a QB is Drafted is Overated to BB?

I do believe a quarterback’s pedigree is overrated by Bill Belichick, and that was probably strengthened by Brady’s success as a late-round pick. Now, that’s not to say the Patriots can easily find the next Brady in the sixth round, but they’ve had success finding quarterbacks outside of the top of the draft in Matt Cassel, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett. Will Jarrett Stidham be added to that list? We’ll see.

But the Patriots felt confident enough in Stidham to pass on Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts in the 2020 NFL Draft.

@BurnerLeon

Keep two UDFA Wideouts. Who ya taking

Miami’s Jeff Thomas and Auburn’s Will Hastings.

I know Isaiah Zuber got more guaranteed money than both of them combined, but I like their chances.

Fixing Rashod Berry, who bumps up from $8,250 to $82,250 (h/t @STIsmail). pic.twitter.com/lsi31l9BA7 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 12, 2020

Thomas is super talented but has some character concerns. Hastings was Stidham’s slot receiver at Auburn.

They’re both undersized, but they’ll be exciting to watch in training camp. Ultimately, only one undrafted wide receiver might make the 53-man roster. The Patriots got some good ones as rookie free agents, however.

Let’s go rapid fire.

@whiskeyovermilk

Is “bone” the tip of the iceberg?

Should I brace myself for off-white “white” uniforms?

I hope not. Off-white away uniforms always just wind up looking dirty.

Inspired by Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/b1SZGFBuLC — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2020

Those would look so much better if they were just white.

@lobster_dog

at what point do you think you’ll transition from beat reporter to full time snack vlogger?

Hopefully not anytime soon. Check out Doug’s Buds, though:

@MrMunkeynuttzz

What’s for dinner?

On Friday night? Pizza. Always pizza. And usually Greek pizza.

@CheyenneSulli14

Do u miss going to the movies

I do. I’d be down to go to some drive-in theaters this summer. It might be difficult with a 2-year-old, however.

@thisryanjackson

sup?

Honestly? Not a whole lot. It’s nice that the weather is getting better. I’ll say that. I went on a couple of walks today.

My wife and I are almost finished watching “Ozark” too. That’s been pretty good.

@wilroache

#maildoug do you see Belichick and Pats having an advantage over teams having lack of training should the season start on scheduled time?

Not necessarily, because the Patriots have a new quarterback. In some ways, they’ll benefit from having Bill Belichick and plenty of continuity on defense, but that seemingly is canceled out by losing their starting quarterback.

@mister_daley

I have a theory that if Edelman is a key contributor on one more Super Bowl team now (w/o Brady obviously) he’ll go down as “more beloved” than Brady by most Pats fans. No one would say he’s a better player or more important, but overall better “liked”. Is that a crazy take?

I could see that being the case for some Patriots fans. Ultimately, though, Brady deservedly will be the most beloved player in Patriots history.

@darealjulien200

Do you think in a best case scenario Asiasi could be a 1000 yard receiver this season?

I think that’s unrealistic. Even Rob Gronkowski only had 546 yards in his rookie season.

@bradyfortnite12

richard seymore just made the partiots hall of fame . does he deserve’s to make NFL hallof fame now ?

Yes.

@wbs12

If you were to estimate how long do you think we have to go through a “rebuild” to become a top team that can compete in a Super Bowl year after year?

Not to sound too depressing, but maybe never? Patriots fans got to experience something very unique over the last 20 years with hopes for a Super Bowl appearance every year. I don’t think that’s guaranteed to happen in sports again anytime soon, let along with the Patriots

@mojo1566

Favorite team logos all-time? Take this any direction you fancy #MailDoug

The first one I thought of was the old Anaheim Mighty Ducks logo.

I also like the old red and yellow Vancouver Canucks logo.

The old Milwaukee Brewers logo was good. I also have a lot of nostalgia for the original royal blue and green Seattle Seahawks logo and the green and yellow skyline Seattle Supersonics logo.

@BrianDozierFan

CHICKEN OR BEEF?!

For a sandwich? Beef.

Otherwise? Chicken.

@tayfieux

Why is it that when you transport something by car, it’s called a shipment, but when you transport something by ship, it’s called cargo?

What’s something you ship by air called?

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images