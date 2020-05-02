The Andy Dalton to the New England Patriots rumors have garnered more speculation.

Former Patriots executive Mike Lombardi, for one, believes while the organization will do their “due diligence” on the signal-caller, he seems to think contract will play a major factor.

“I think there’s two issues here. There’s Andy Dalton the player, and then there is Andy Dalton the contract,” Lombardi said on NESN’s “After Hours” on Friday.

“They are going to due their due diligence and find out what he is looking for in terms of financially. Here’s a guy who was due to make $17 million, is he a guy who would be willing to fit with within their structure? And is he better than the current players (Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer) on the roster?

“We do know Jacksonville is interested and he was drafted by the Bengals when Jay Gruden, the offensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars was there. I think there is a familiarity down in Jacksonville. They have expressed interest. They have a ton of cap room. Remember, the Patriots are really tight on cap room right now.”

But as far as Dalton the player, Lombardi seems to believe it wouldn’t be worth it for the Patriots.

“I think that he’s delivered on being a starter. Is he an elite starter? I would say no. Is he an above average starter? I would say no. Is he in the top 15 of the NFL? No. At $15, $16, $17 million, you really can’t pay that. He could certainly fill a void as a backup or a starter over an extended period of time, but a lot of things have to be around him to make him most effective.”

The Patriots currently have Stidham and Hoyer as their No. 1 and No. 2 quarterbacks. They’ve agreed to bring in undrafted rookies J’Mar Smith and Brian Lewerke, as well.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images