Warrants were issued this week for the arrests of NFL cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar of the Seattle Seahawks and Deandre Baker of the New York Giants for their connection to an alleged armed robbery in South Florida.

Miramar police announced Saturday that both defensive backs have turned themselves in.

“Confirming that Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar have both turned themselves in (at the Broward County Jail),” the police department said, via their official Twitter account.

No additional information was provided.

Confirming that Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar have both turned themselves in (at the Broward County jail). No additional information will be provided at this time. pic.twitter.com/AThkkkKRTx — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 16, 2020

Baker turned himself in this morning, according to his attorney Bradford Cohen, who urged the public not to rush to any judgements about the Giant in an Instagram post.

Reports that Dunbar surrendered himself didn’t come out until late Saturday afternoon, confirmed by his lawyer Michael Grieco.

Seahawks’ CB Quinton Dunbar now has surrendered to Miramar Police per his lawyer, Michael Grieco. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 16, 2020

The duo was charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, with Dunbar getting an additional four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Dunbar turned himself in one day after his lawyer publicly came out to say five witnesses at the party where the alleged incident took place could exonerate him of the accusations.

We’ll see how everything plays out in court.

Thumbnail photo via Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports Images