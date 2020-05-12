NBA Insiders Adrian Wojnarowki and Shams Charania are two of the most trusted basketball reporters in the business, but Twitter certainly had fun in their mentions after the two came out with conflicting reports.

Wojnarowski on Tuesday cited sources saying the National Basketball Players’ Association was reaching out to its members trying to gauge their desire to return to play this season. The NBPA’s regional representatives inquired with players in various ways, promising confidentiality, the ESPN writer said.

About two hours later, Charania reported the NBPA’s statement saying it wasn’t “engaging in and has not authorized any formal poll of its players.” The Athletic insider also gave insight about a call set up Tuesday between the league and a few players.

But Wojnarowski defended his reporting, and after Charania’s tweets, Wojnarowski added more insight to his original report.

He offered that NBPA regional representative Tim McCormick specifically mentioned executive director Michele Roberts when prodding the players.

Of course, the sequence of events prompted followers of the two NBA insiders to make some jokes.

Here’s what Twitter had to say.

‘The Last Dance’ Recap: Five Biggest Takeaways From Episodes 7, 8