Optimism is up for an NBA return.

Though nothing is concrete yet, over the last few days we’ve gathered that owners and players are eager to get back to play, given the green light from healthcare experts and government officials, of course.

And as some states slowly soften their restrictions and open back up, so are some of the NBA’s practice facilities. Teams like the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, among others, have all welcomed players for involuntary workouts already.

And according to ESPN’s Aidrian Wojnarowski, the NBA feels good about most of its clubs will be able to do the same very soon.

“NBA’s hopeful that 22 of the 30 franchises will have facilities open for voluntary workouts by Monday, sources say,” Wojnarowski on Wednesday tweeted.

NBA’s hopeful that 22 of the 30 franchises will have facilities open for voluntary workouts by Monday, sources say. https://t.co/O3yf2W0L1d — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 13, 2020

Hopefully, players can get back in the gym to prepare for an actual season. NBA commissioner Adam Silver anticipates having a decision on the matter in two-to-four weeks.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images