Each day during the sports pause stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, NESN.com will publish a diary full of random thoughts, opinions, takeaways, and other cool tidbits we’ve stumbled across in the absence of actual games. Because why not? We’re all in this together.

One of the 2020 NFL storylines I’m most excited to see play out is in regards to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

I’ll admit I was pretty surprised to see the Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but it’s not exactly unprecedented.

After all, it is a similar scenario to the one Rodgers entered the NFL, with then-Packers quarterback Brett Favre. But it’s also almost like what the New England Patriots experienced after the 2014 NFL Draft.

If you recall a former Patriots quarterback named Tom Brady (I know, I know. He’s not here anymore. Get over it, right?) he probably felt similar to how Rodgers does now following that draft. The Patriots had used a second-round pick on his potential heir apparent Jimmy Garoppolo. (Spoiler: It didn’t play out that way.)

But the main reason I’m excited for said storyline is to see how Rodgers deals with it. I think we could witness one of the major differences between Rodgers and Brady, two of the league’s current and all-time best quarterbacks.

We all know how Brady responded to Garoppolo — three Super Bowl appearances in four years. In 2014, the then 37-year old Brady went 12-4 during Jimmy G’s rookie year prior to a Super Bowl win over the Seattle Seahawks. Brady followed that up with another 12-4 record in 2015 (Garoppolo’s second season) and an AFC Championship Game appearance. And in 2016, after serving a four-game suspension, Brady won 11 of 12 regular-season games after Garoppolo was granted a pair of early-season starts. Oh yeah, and Brady won another Super Bowl over the Atlanta Falcons to conclude that campaign.

The competitive nature of Brady fueled his two-decade run of success. And perhaps nothing brought out that competitiveness like the selection of the Patriots next guy.

Which begs the question: Will Rodgers react similarly? Will he let that first-round selection of Love fuel his play? Or will it hinder it?

While, obviously, the answer couldn’t fairly be directly linked to Rodgers earning three title-game appearances in four years. Or even for Rodgers to add to his Super Bowl count (one, currently). But nevertheless, it could be telling.

… A telling way to tell him and Brady apart.

— Sticking with the (kind of) Patriots talk, it’s good to hear captain David Andrews is healthy and ready to get back on the field.

Andrews spoke to the media Tuesday where he minimally discussed the “freak accident” which caused him to miss the 2019 season. Of course, Andrews also spoke on a main topic of conversation — Jarrett Stidham — who the center noted he was able to develop a “bond” with last season.

— Could Jon Lester actually come back to Boston?

The Chicago Cubs pitcher is entering the final guaranteed year on his six-year contract, and while the 36-year-old noted there’s plenty of “ifs,” he sounds open to a return.

“Absolutely it would be cool to go back and finish my career where it all started,” Lester told WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “But, I’ve got a little time before I really have to sit down and weigh that decision, even if it’s something where they want me back. Hopefully, I’m still a good enough caliber pitcher that the want of my services will still be out there for people. We’ll see.”

— We applaud New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold for not taking the bait, unlike some other AFC East players have prior.

Darnold, who spoke with the media Tuesday, assured his Jets wouldn’t be taking their AFC East rival Patriots any less lightly despite the fact that Brady was no longer in New England.

“For us, every single game in the NFL is a tough one, and I think any player can attest to that,” Darnold said, doing his best form of Belichick-speak.

