After the opening-week hysteria, most of the NFL free agency chatter has centered around Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney.

That has made it easy to forget a two-time Pro Bowl running back still resides on the open market, too.

Devonta Freeman remains is in search of a new team after being released by the Atlanta Falcons at the turn of the new league year. NFL Network’s Michael Silver on Wednesday reported the 28-year-old does have an offer on the table, though two other teams remain interested.

The Seahawks' offer to free agent RB Devonta Freeman is a one-year deal that would be worth up to $4 million. He has also attracted interest from the Jets and Eagles. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) May 20, 2020

The Seahawks’ reported interest in Freeman makes plenty of sense. Chris Carson was the definition of a bell cow in Seattle last season when he ranked sixth among running backs in total touches. Freeman could provide the Seahawks with some much-needed depth, especially considering 2018 first-rounder Rashaad Penny has proved to be injury-prone.

The Jets reportedly being in the mix for Freeman is a little surprising seeing as New York just a few weeks ago signed veteran back Frank Gore. That said, it never hurts to have options in training camp. The same deal goes for the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a nice 1-2 punch in the backfield with Miles Sanders and Boston Scott.

Freeman, a fourth-round pick by the Falcons in 2014, is coming off a 2019 campaign in which he rushed for 656 yards with two touchdowns while adding 59 catches for 410 yards and four scores through the air over 14 games.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports images