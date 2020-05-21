After the opening-week hysteria, most of the NFL free agency chatter has centered around Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney.
That has made it easy to forget a two-time Pro Bowl running back still resides on the open market, too.
Devonta Freeman remains is in search of a new team after being released by the Atlanta Falcons at the turn of the new league year. NFL Network’s Michael Silver on Wednesday reported the 28-year-old does have an offer on the table, though two other teams remain interested.
The Seahawks' offer to free agent RB Devonta Freeman is a one-year deal that would be worth up to $4 million. He has also attracted interest from the Jets and Eagles.
— Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) May 20, 2020
The Seahawks’ reported interest in Freeman makes plenty of sense. Chris Carson was the definition of a bell cow in Seattle last season when he ranked sixth among running backs in total touches. Freeman could provide the Seahawks with some much-needed depth, especially considering 2018 first-rounder Rashaad Penny has proved to be injury-prone.
The Jets reportedly being in the mix for Freeman is a little surprising seeing as New York just a few weeks ago signed veteran back Frank Gore. That said, it never hurts to have options in training camp. The same deal goes for the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a nice 1-2 punch in the backfield with Miles Sanders and Boston Scott.
Freeman, a fourth-round pick by the Falcons in 2014, is coming off a 2019 campaign in which he rushed for 656 yards with two touchdowns while adding 59 catches for 410 yards and four scores through the air over 14 games.
