The Seahawks reportedly have bolstered their offense.

Seattle and running back Carlos Hyde agreed to a one-year deal Friday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Hyde ran for a career-best 1,070 yards last season with the Houston Texans. He also amassed six touchdowns and played in all 16 games.

The 29-year-old boosts the Seahawks’ backfield, especially considering both Rashaad Penny (ACL) and Chris Carson (hip) will be coming off season-ending injuries. Carson is expected to be ready for Week 1, while Penny may start the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

This will be Hyde’s fifth team since the 2017 season.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images