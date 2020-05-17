Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris has reportedly cashed in after a breakout 2019 season.

The former undrafted free agent signed his franchise tender with the Vikings on Sunday, according to ESPN. The agreement earns Harris a guaranteed salary of $11,441,000 for the upcoming season.

Harris tweeted his excitement and noted that he hopes to remain with the Vikings as “Minnesota has become home and is where I want to continue to develop as a player having only scratched the surface!” He and the Vikings have until July 15 to agree to a long-term contract.

Ready for another journey…Just so it’s no question what my expectations are and what type of energy I’m bringing for 2020… 💍🖐🏽 Let’s Go!!! pic.twitter.com/ZasJ0yAyes — Ant Harris (@HOOSDatDude) May 17, 2020

The 28-year-old defensive back arrived in the NFL in 2015 out of Virginia. He first earned special teams snaps before becoming a starting safety in the highly-talented Minnesota defense in 2018.

Harris tied for a league-lead six interceptions during the 2019 season, totaling nine picks over the previous two seasons. He also has 180 tackles and 11 passes defensed in his five seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images