Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris has reportedly cashed in after a breakout 2019 season.
The former undrafted free agent signed his franchise tender with the Vikings on Sunday, according to ESPN. The agreement earns Harris a guaranteed salary of $11,441,000 for the upcoming season.
Harris tweeted his excitement and noted that he hopes to remain with the Vikings as “Minnesota has become home and is where I want to continue to develop as a player having only scratched the surface!” He and the Vikings have until July 15 to agree to a long-term contract.
The 28-year-old defensive back arrived in the NFL in 2015 out of Virginia. He first earned special teams snaps before becoming a starting safety in the highly-talented Minnesota defense in 2018.
Harris tied for a league-lead six interceptions during the 2019 season, totaling nine picks over the previous two seasons. He also has 180 tackles and 11 passes defensed in his five seasons.
