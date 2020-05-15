Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s not much people agree on, but when it was announced that ESPN was gutting its Monday Night Football booth, there was one mostly-universal clamor: Get Louis Riddick in the booth.

And that might become a reality.

ESPN reportedly will be getting rid of their Joe Tessitore-Booger McFarland broadcast team, which, to be kind, often was an unmitigated disaster. The expectation is the Worldwide Leader will hire from within, which includes a variety of quality options.

And according to The Boston Globe’s Chad Finn, Riddick and Dan Orlovsky are in consideration to be analysts, while Steve Levy is on of the play-by-play possiblities.

Wrote Finn on Friday:

“Sources at ESPN have confirmed that Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky are among the candidates to be analysts in the ‘MNF’ booth, with longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Steve Levy among the candidates to be the play-by-play voice. ESPN is not expected to pursue external candidates.”

Orlovsky already was respected around New England after a stellar run under center at UConn, and since retiring from the NFL has become another one of ESPN’s more well-liked analysts.

Since the end of the Sean McDonough and Jon Gruden booth, ESPN has missed by a mile on the replacements. They have an opportunity to rebound now though, and it sounds like their head might be in the right place.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images