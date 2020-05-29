Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Editor’s note: On Sunday, May 31, at 7 p.m. ET, NESN will be airing “Chara at 1000,” celebrating Zdeno Chara reaching the 1,000 game milestone in a Bruins uniform. In the lead-up to that, we will be remembering Chara’s finest moments in Boston — both on and off the ice. For more stories celebrating Chara, click here.

Captaining an NHL team isn’t easy work, but it’s a job Zdeno Chara has proven he can do exceptionally well.

A handful of NHL captains sat down with NESN to talk about Chara for the special “Chara At 1,000,” which airs Sunday evening at 7 p.m. ET on NESN.

Nathan MacKinnon, Alexander Ovechkin and Connor McDavid all had tremendous praise for the B’s defenseman, and you can watch a snippet of their comments in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images