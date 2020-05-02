Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 Overwatch League season has reached its midway point.

The OWL will not host in-person events for the foreseeable future, but weekly competition will continue online. And, following an action-packed Week 12, the best Overwatch players in the world will return Saturday and Sunday for what should be a fascinating Week 13. Of course, there still is a long way to go before the season wraps up in Week 27.

Here’s who will handle commentary duties this weekend:

We've got the action, they've got the commentary 🤝 Tune in this weekend for more silky smooth #OWL2020 analysis from this STACKED group 🎙 Only on https://t.co/tbTGBsbQac 📺 pic.twitter.com/64Dt2z6XIy — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) April 30, 2020

You can click here for a full Week 13 schedule.

The Philadelphia Fusion and Shanghai Dragons currently sit atop the standings in the Atlantic Conference and Pacific Conference, respectively. All games can be streamed in the same location on the OWL’s YouTube Gaming channel.

Here’s how to watch Week 13 of the Overwatch League:

When: Saturday, May 2, between 4 a.m. ET and 8 p.m., and Sunday, May 3, between 4 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Live stream: YouTube Gaming

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@overwatchleague