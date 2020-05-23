Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The coronavirus doesn’t discriminate against Hall of Famers.

Patrick Ewing, the former New York Knicks legend and current coach of the Georgetown men’s basketball team, announced he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Ewing was quoted as saying in the school’s statement, which he tweeted out.

“This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”

The school said the 57-year-old is “under care and isolated” at a local hospital.

I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020

The announcement comes two days after the NCAA reportedly voted that football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball players can return to campus and begin voluntary activities June 1.

We’ll see if Ewing’s diagnosis changes anything.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images