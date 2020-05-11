Robert Kraft is helping out a charity in a big way.

The New England Patriots owner will offer his Super Bowl LI ring to be auctioned off for the “ALL-IN Challenge,” Kraft announced Sunday night.

The winner not only will receive the ring, but also will get a “personal visit with Kraft in his Gillette Stadium office, with the team sending its private plane to bring to town the new owner of the ring if not within driving distance,” according to ESPN.

“What could I do that would be special? I’ve been thinking about it for weeks,” Kraft said in the video below. “I finally thought about our experience in Super Bowl LI, against the Atlanta Falcons. We were down 28-3 (in the third quarter) and had 99.6% (odds) to lose. And we came back and we won.

“And I thought about what is going on at this time, and wanted to give something of extreme value in support of our health-care workers. So I thought it would be good to give this ring, our fifth Super Bowl win, because it showed how we came back.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is going all in by offering up his Super Bowl LI ring for the #ALLINCHALLENGE To participate: https://t.co/tbHpbxTePN pic.twitter.com/IAP4NDxBaJ — ESPN (@espn) May 10, 2020

The “ALL-IN Challenge” raises funds for COVID-19 relief and had Tom Brady call out NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to donate after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback accepted the challenge himself.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images