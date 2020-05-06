Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots have begun locking up their 2020 NFL Draft class.

The Patriots signed second-round pick Josh Uche to a four-year contract, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Michigan linebacker is the highest 2020 NFL Draft pick to sign so far, per Schefter. Uche is also the first Patriots draft pick to sign his rookie contract.

New England traded up to select Uche 60th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was the second selection made by the Patriots, who took Division II Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger 37th overall.

The Patriots selected 10 total players in the 2020 draft.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images