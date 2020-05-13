Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s time for another episode of “Twitter Rips New NFL Uniforms”!

The Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday revealed their new uniforms for the 2020 season. Most notably, the uniforms feature a bold, vibrant look that certainly grabs the eye — for better or for worse.

Take a look:

🚨 2020 🚨 A new era in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/Qc8vv2mUd3 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2020

Either by their own volition or by direction from the team, past and present Rams players took to social media to express excitement over the new look.

Check out these tweets:

Full send in the new kit. pic.twitter.com/jtHa8h6Fnm — Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) May 13, 2020

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🐏 — Torry Holt (@BigGame81) May 13, 2020

Many NFL fans felt quite differently, however.

Here we go:

Why is there a white patch on a bone jersey? Why is there a patch at all? — Casey Matzke (@BirthMarkyMark) May 13, 2020

they look like the high school jerseys from NCAA Football 14 — PowerSports PowerHour Podcast (@ssnetwork2016) May 13, 2020

These uniforms are hideous. — Stephen Case (@realStephenCase) May 13, 2020

You can say that about the Jets too — Damon (@Damon089) May 13, 2020

You still got time to delete this — trev (@trev_underwood) May 13, 2020

Why mess with horn on the helmet and why remove the horn on the sleeves??? — KevHen (@HashtagHennig) May 13, 2020

Almost as bad as your Super Bowl 53 performance — thank you brady (@ms36goat) May 13, 2020

Delaware Blue Hens?? — Frank Passalacqua (@randomfrankp) May 13, 2020

They look like rejected pro bowl unis lol. Awful. — Travis Dukeman (@TravisDukeman) May 13, 2020

Yes, build a FIRE and burn them… — Thomas (@TheColdHole) May 13, 2020

Awful — chaser (@chaser84) May 13, 2020

Wrong kind of 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XyBWNGx1uo — Gino Siscaccagrachi (@kevendc) May 13, 2020

Of course, there were some on Twitter who approved of the new uniforms. They were completely drowned out by the haters, though.

Just another day of unbridled positivity on Twitter.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images