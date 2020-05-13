It’s time for another episode of “Twitter Rips New NFL Uniforms”!
The Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday revealed their new uniforms for the 2020 season. Most notably, the uniforms feature a bold, vibrant look that certainly grabs the eye — for better or for worse.
Take a look:
🚨 2020 🚨
A new era in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/Qc8vv2mUd3
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2020
🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/K2OpLLxtW5
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2020
Either by their own volition or by direction from the team, past and present Rams players took to social media to express excitement over the new look.
Check out these tweets:
Full send in the new kit. pic.twitter.com/jtHa8h6Fnm
— Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) May 13, 2020
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🐏
— Torry Holt (@BigGame81) May 13, 2020
Swag impeccable. pic.twitter.com/pXvOzq97sW
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2020
2020 Drip pic.twitter.com/cGuAxRcurO
— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) May 13, 2020
Sooo clean!! 🔥 https://t.co/jKLdBypBqV
— Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) May 13, 2020
Let’s gooo!!! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/dOBn4mPcjK
— Robert Woods (@robertwoods) May 13, 2020
Many NFL fans felt quite differently, however.
Here we go:
Why is there a white patch on a bone jersey? Why is there a patch at all?
— Casey Matzke (@BirthMarkyMark) May 13, 2020
they look like the high school jerseys from NCAA Football 14
— PowerSports PowerHour Podcast (@ssnetwork2016) May 13, 2020
These uniforms are hideous.
— Stephen Case (@realStephenCase) May 13, 2020
You can say that about the Jets too
— Damon (@Damon089) May 13, 2020
You still got time to delete this
— trev (@trev_underwood) May 13, 2020
Why mess with horn on the helmet and why remove the horn on the sleeves???
— KevHen (@HashtagHennig) May 13, 2020
Almost as bad as your Super Bowl 53 performance
— thank you brady (@ms36goat) May 13, 2020
Delaware Blue Hens??
— Frank Passalacqua (@randomfrankp) May 13, 2020
They look like rejected pro bowl unis lol. Awful.
— Travis Dukeman (@TravisDukeman) May 13, 2020
Yes, build a FIRE and burn them…
— Thomas (@TheColdHole) May 13, 2020
Awful
— chaser (@chaser84) May 13, 2020
Wrong kind of 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XyBWNGx1uo
— Gino Siscaccagrachi (@kevendc) May 13, 2020
Of course, there were some on Twitter who approved of the new uniforms. They were completely drowned out by the haters, though.
Just another day of unbridled positivity on Twitter.
