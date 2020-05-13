It’s time for another episode of “Twitter Rips New NFL Uniforms”!

The Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday revealed their new uniforms for the 2020 season. Most notably, the uniforms feature a bold, vibrant look that certainly grabs the eye — for better or for worse.

Take a look:

Either by their own volition or by direction from the team, past and present Rams players took to social media to express excitement over the new look.

Check out these tweets:

Many NFL fans felt quite differently, however.

Here we go:

Of course, there were some on Twitter who approved of the new uniforms. They were completely drowned out by the haters, though.

Just another day of unbridled positivity on Twitter.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images