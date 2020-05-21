It’s safe to say Rob Gronkowski wishes he’d been down in Tampa Bay earlier this week.

Photos surfaced on Tuesday showing Tom Brady working out with some of his new Buccaneers teammates, including a handful of offensive starters. Gronkowski was not among those in attendance, as the star tight end still is in Massachusetts.

Gronkowski on Wednesday was asked by CBS Sports’ Chris Hassel how he felt about seeing photos of the Bucs’ informal workout, and the five-time Pro Bowl selection clearly was jealous of those who got to haul in passes from TB12.

“It does get the juices flowing,” Gronkowski told Hassel. “That’s what I’m talking about. Instead of, you know, just running and trying to catch a frisbee, I gotta get out there with them and go run some routes, go run those football routes. But I can’t believe they’re out there running without me, that Tom’s out there throwing to other guys. What the heck, Tom? You can’t even wait for me? What the heck. This is ridiculous. I’m gonna have to catch up when I get down there now.”

Of course, the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard might need this preseason time with Brady more so than Gronkowski, even though the 31-year-old is coming off a year of retirement. While Gronk likely will need to shake off some rust upon returning to the gridiron, he won’t have to worry about forming chemistry with the six-time Super Bowl champion.

