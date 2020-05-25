Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods proved to not be Tom Brady’s only opponents Sunday afternoon.

As “The Match” between Brady and Phil Mickelson versus Manning and Woods played out, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback found himself in somewhat of a roast battle with Charles Barkley, who was serving as a commentator for the event. While it largely was an unimpressive afternoon on the links for Brady, he hit arguably the shot of the day at Barkley’s expense, nailing a birdie on the par-5 seventh almost immediately after being trolled by the NBA legend.

The 100-plus-foot shot alone probably was enough to shut Barkley up, but Brady followed it up with a Twitter jab directed at Sir Charles.

I thought this was CHAMPIONS for charity Chuck…🤔 https://t.co/Vzu3xZQxOk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 25, 2020

Ouch.

For the non-basketball fans out there, Barkley is often is regarded as one of the best basketball players to never win an NBA championship.

As for “The Match,” Manning and Woods fended off a Mickelson-Brady comeback and left Medalist Golf Club with a victory. But far more importantly, the event raised over $20 million, all of which will go toward COVID-19 relief efforts.

Thumbnail photo via Getty Images for The Match via USA TODAY Sports Images