The news wasn’t shocking, as ESPN’s recent attempts to throw big money at broadcasting talent like Peyton Manning or trade NBC for Al Michaels for a new Monday Night Football booth clearly indicated the network wanted to switch things up.

But Richard Deitsch of The Athletic on Saturday reported that Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland won’t be on next season’s MNF crew, and their successors will be internal. ESPN plans to keep the duo in different prominent roles at the network.

Obviously, after Jason Witten returned to play the NFL again, the booth left a little to be desired. Tessitore is a talented college football broadcaster, and he’s probably better suited for that. And McFarland’s analysis was probably better suited for the “Booger Mobile” they paraded him out in on the sideline two years ago (check out some of his weirdest moments here).

It’s unknown who will be replacing the two, but Twitter had fun with the news anyways.

First and foremost, moment of silence for the Booger Mobile.

RIP the Booger Mobile (2018-2020) pic.twitter.com/tdXsRqIetV — Hope 2024 (@HarrisonPRHope) May 9, 2020

There were some pretty funny Booger jokes but come on folks, he has a family. His updates weren’t this obvious in the booth, were they?

“Well you see here, Tess. We were the announcers for Monday Night Football and now we’re not. I talked to James Pitaro, President of ESPN earlier and was asked ‘How did you get this number?’ Back to you in the booth.” pic.twitter.com/ncSIgVMBfm — Joe Martinez (@JoeM3120) May 9, 2020

“I’ve been told I won’t be a part of MNF going forward so this means you won’t see me on MNF anymore.” pic.twitter.com/KBwikjQYaM — In need of a harcut (@thekennymiller) May 9, 2020

“When you get fired, you lose your job” pic.twitter.com/95CSnsXHoO — CaRl (@itmeTMBdenver) May 9, 2020

The McFarland stans came out too, though.

Too much Booger slander on the timeline and I won’t stand for it pic.twitter.com/pxVL7wXVmB — Mike Tompkins (@mtompkins8) May 9, 2020

There was also a good amount of defense of Tessitore too, and speculation about his next role with ESPN.

GIMME JOE TESS CALLING COLLEGE FOOTBALL AGAIN!! The man is incredible with college games. https://t.co/BNEAmbOBoi — Chad Fields (Vols Uniform Boy) (@CfieldsVFL) May 9, 2020

.@ESPNCFB bring joe tess home — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) May 9, 2020

Joe Tess + an empty stadium would’ve been so awkward https://t.co/M9QHqIMW29 — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) May 9, 2020

The people excited about them leaving the MNF booth, however, were a little more vocal.

Booger McFarland is officially not returning to the MNF booth. Let us rejoice pic.twitter.com/AOKoGs8Hiu — Cyril Zackary Penn IV (@cyrilpenn4) May 9, 2020

Booger off of MNF!!!!! pic.twitter.com/gp5vNxtmN3 — Renetti Assassin (@_NotoriousJesse) May 9, 2020

TESSITORE AND BOOGER GONE pic.twitter.com/OHDMMc6CUg — Matt Engel (@mattsowholesome) May 9, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images