The news wasn’t shocking, as ESPN’s recent attempts to throw big money at broadcasting talent like Peyton Manning or trade NBC for Al Michaels for a new Monday Night Football booth clearly indicated the network wanted to switch things up.

But Richard Deitsch of The Athletic on Saturday reported that Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland won’t be on next season’s MNF crew, and their successors will be internal. ESPN plans to keep the duo in different prominent roles at the network.

Obviously, after Jason Witten returned to play the NFL again, the booth left a little to be desired. Tessitore is a talented college football broadcaster, and he’s probably better suited for that. And McFarland’s analysis was probably better suited for the “Booger Mobile” they paraded him out in on the sideline two years ago (check out some of his weirdest moments here).

It’s unknown who will be replacing the two, but Twitter had fun with the news anyways.

First and foremost, moment of silence for the Booger Mobile.

There were some pretty funny Booger jokes but come on folks, he has a family. His updates weren’t this obvious in the booth, were they?

The McFarland stans came out too, though.

There was also a good amount of defense of Tessitore too, and speculation about his next role with ESPN.

The people excited about them leaving the MNF booth, however, were a little more vocal.

