The New England Patriots signed receiver Marqise Lee on the first day of the 2020 NFL Draft, shortly after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The contract details have now been released, according to a report from The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

The Patriots signed Lee to a one-year deal on the veteran minimum. The contract comes with a $300,000 guarantee while Lee has the opportunity to earn up to $1.0475 million. His cap number, if he earns a spot on the Patriots roster, will be $887,500.

That’s not bad for the 28-year-old receiver, who is also a former second-round pick. Especially compared to the fact that Lee had signed a four-year, $34 million contract ($16.5 guaranteed) with Jacksonville in 2018.

Of course, that was prior to Lee being impacted by knee injuries during each of his last two seasons. Lee caught three passes for 18 yards in 2019, however, he has been productive when healthy.

The former USC product recorded 56 catches for 702 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games during the 2017 season. And that came after a 2016 season, his only 16-game campaign, in which Lee had a productive 63 catches for 851 yards and three scores.

The Patriots will certainly hope Lee can return to health, and essentially look more like the player they were interested in coming out of college.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images