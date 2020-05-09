Booger McFarland and Joe Tessitore reportedly will not return to ESPN’s Monday Night Football booth.

And that news Saturday invited many on Twitter to share who they hope ESPN will get to fill in.

One popular name? ESPN’s Louis Riddick.

And some even shared their opinions on who should join him, which include Mike Tirico, Mina Kimes, Pat McAfee and Steve Levy among others.

Riddick joined ESPN in May 2013. He was a former NFL scout and director of pro personnel, after playing in the NFL himself.

During his time at ESPN, he’s provided analysis on the Worldwide Leader’s NFL shows like Sunday NFL Countdown, Monday Night Countdown and NFL Live. He even has some experience in the MNF booth having taken part in the production during Sept. 2019.

More NFL: Here Were Booger McFarland’s Best Quotes, Finest Moments as MNF Analyst 

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images