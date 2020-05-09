Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Booger McFarland and Joe Tessitore reportedly will not return to ESPN’s Monday Night Football booth.

And that news Saturday invited many on Twitter to share who they hope ESPN will get to fill in.

One popular name? ESPN’s Louis Riddick.

Two words. Louis Riddick — RichardPenn (@CatalanRich) May 9, 2020

Please choose Louis Riddick! https://t.co/uLnliKP0Ia — Conor Myles (@MylesSheet) May 9, 2020

Louis should be given more responsibility @espn He’s fantastic!!! — Mike 🏈 (@mod3rd) May 9, 2020

Louis riddick it has to be — the 🐐 (@lamarmvp_08) May 9, 2020

Big Louis Riddick fan. Always provides Great analysis — Cheeblo (@Pgh4122) May 9, 2020

And some even shared their opinions on who should join him, which include Mike Tirico, Mina Kimes, Pat McAfee and Steve Levy among others.

Tirico and Riddick, @ESPNNFL. Pay whatever you gotta pay. — Kris Wysong (@KrisWysong) May 9, 2020

Louis Riddick and Pat McAfee for MNF. pic.twitter.com/FO9HSFhM6Z — Chris Burk (@burkreport) May 9, 2020

Louis Riddick, please. And get Mina Kimes involved too. https://t.co/lpES49J1Mz — Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) May 9, 2020

So obvious Booger replacement is Louis Riddick. Not so sure there’s an obvious PxP replacement in house. Steve Levy? Meh. Maybe Chris Fowler? https://t.co/eg8RehsNYZ — Nate Geary (@NateGearyWGR) May 9, 2020

Levy and Riddick. Easy fix. — Chris Sciria (@csciria) May 9, 2020

Riddick joined ESPN in May 2013. He was a former NFL scout and director of pro personnel, after playing in the NFL himself.

During his time at ESPN, he’s provided analysis on the Worldwide Leader’s NFL shows like Sunday NFL Countdown, Monday Night Countdown and NFL Live. He even has some experience in the MNF booth having taken part in the production during Sept. 2019.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images