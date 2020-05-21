Chase Elliott was not a happy camper Wednesday night at the Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway.
The No. 9 driver was in second place and had a chance to win down the stretch, but had his night ended as he was wrecked by Kyle Busch with 27 laps to go.
Elliott passed Busch on the outside before Busch went up the track and right into Elliott’s rear quarterpanel. Elliott spun a few times before hitting the pit wall, ending his race.
Check it out below. As a warning, Elliott shows his dissatisfaction with Busch with a NSFW gesture at the end of the video:
Chase Elliott is NOT happy with Kyle Busch at Darlington. 👀 pic.twitter.com/w1IQZNQZXx
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) May 21, 2020
Well, it’s certainly fair he feels that way.
Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images