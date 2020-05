Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In this week’s episode of the Red Sox “My Story” Podcast, we hear from Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts as he details his journey from growing up in Aruba to being a two-time World Series champion. Bogaerts details his climb through the Caribbean baseball system and then the Red Sox minor leagues.

NESN’s Jerry Remy hosts as you get an inside look at the life of the two-time All-Star.