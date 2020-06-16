Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Barcelona and Leganes looks like a mismatch, at least on paper.

The teams will face off Tuesday at Camp Nou in a La Liga Round 29 game. Barcelona enters the contest atop the Spanish soccer league standings with 61 points, two more than second-place Real Madrid has. Leganes is languishing in 18th place, and most expect it to fall deeper into relegation danger following this trip to Camp Nou.

Barcelona beat Mallorca 4-0 on Saturday in its first game since La Liga resumed the 2019-20 season. Leganes lost 2-1 to Valladolid in its first game after the restart.

Here’s how to watch Barcelona versus Leganes.

When: Tuesday, June 16, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

