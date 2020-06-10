While question marks loom over the Patriots’ pass-catching depth, there are no such concerns when it comes to New England’s rushing attack.

The Patriots’ stable of running backs ranks among the best in the NFL. Sony Michel, a 2018 first-round pick, sits atop the depth chart, followed by two steady, highly versatile backs in James White and Rex Burkhead. The ceiling also remains high for Damien Harris, who effectively redshirted as a rookie last season.

Brandon Bolden rounds out the group, although the ninth-year pro earns his keep as a special-teams ace. Bolden on Tuesday caught up with Patriots team reporter Megan O’Brien, who asked the 30-year-old how he would best describe New England’s collection of RBs.

“I was talking to Rex about this the other day — jelly beans,” Bolden said. “You just reach in the pack, you don’t know what you’re going to pull out or what you’re going to get. You might have an exploding pack one day. You just never know. I’m actually the oldest one. It’s kind of weird for me. I’ve never been the oldest guy, for this long, in the room. It’s refreshing. They keep me young as well. They keep me on my toes. I’m excited. I can’t wait to see how this season goes.”

There’s a chance we could see an emphasis on the running game for the Patriots as the 2020 campaign unfolds. With a loaded arsenal at its disposal, New England could lean on its backs as Jarrett Stidham eases into the starting quarterback role.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images