Who are the best right wings in Boston Bruins history?

A panel of six of our NESN Bruins analysts will have a chance to draft some of the best wingers from an elite list when “Bruins Fantasy Draft” airs June 14 at 7 p.m. ET on NESN.

Billy Jaffe, Dale Arnold, Andrew Raycroft, Barry Pederson, Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley will be tasked with building their fantasy team. And with names ranging from Cam Neely to David Pastrnak, it’s sure to be one thrilling event.

Before it airs, we wanted to break down a few of the most noteworthy names with some equally noteworthy stats:

Bobby Bauer (1936-47, 1951-52) — Nine seasons with the Bruins, four-time All-Star, played alongside Milt Schmidt and Woddy Dumart. Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996.

Keith Crowder (1980-89) — Nine seasons with the Bruins, notched 477 points with 219 goals and 258 assists.

Bill Guerin (2000-02) — Two seasons with the Bruins, notched 129 points with 69 goals and 60 assists.

Ken Hodge (1967-76) —The two-time Stanley Cup champion (1970, 1972) played 652 games in Boston during his nine-year tenure. Hodge, a two-time NHL All-Star, recorded 674 points with 289 goals and 385 assists during those nine seasons.

Phil Kessel (2006-09) — Three seasons with the Bruins, earned 126 points with 66 goal and 60 assists, tied Eddie Olczyk for longest point streak by an American-born NHL player in 2008 (18 games, 14 goals and 14 assists for 28 points during streak).

John McKenzie (1965-72) — Seven seasons with the Bruins, two Stanley Cup titles (1970, 1972), notched 396 points with 169 goals, 227 assists, named to leagues’ first All-Star team in 1963.

Rick Middleton (1976-88) — Spent all 12 NHL seasons with the Bruins, earned 898 points with 402 goals and 496 assists, named co-captain in 1985, No. 2 all-time in career shooting percentage (19.7) among players with 400-plus goals, Lady Byng Trophy for excellence in sportsmanship in 1982, scored 25 short-handed goals.

Glen Murray (1991-95, 2001-08) — 10 seasons with Bruins, notched 389 points with 209 goals and 180 assist).

Cam Neely (1986-96) — 10 seasons with the Bruins, earned 590 points with 344 goals and 246 assists, scored his 50th goal in his 44th game (only Wayne Gretzky had fewer in 50 games), reached 50-goal mark three times, Bruins’ all-time leading playoff goal scorer (55 goals), won Masterson Trophy in 1994, No. 8 retired in TD Garden rafters.

Terry O’Reilly (1971-85) — Spent all 14 NHL seasons with the Bruins, notched 606 points with 204 goals and 402 assists, nicknamed “Taz” after Tasmanian devil, had No. 24 retired in 2002.

David Pastrnak (2014-present) — Six seasons with the Bruins so far, earned 379 points with 180 points and 199 assists, tied for the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy (48 goals) with Washington Capitals’ Alexander Ovechkin for 2019-20 season, recorded nine hat tricks in first six seasons, won the 2019 NHL All-Star Skills Competition Accuracy Shooting.

John Peirson (1946-54, 1955-58) — Spent all 11 NHL seasons with Bruins, notched 326 points with 153 goals and 173 assists, played in 1950 and 1951 NHL All-Star Games.

Mark Recchi (2008-11) — Three seasons with the Bruins, earned 107 points with 42 goals and 65 assists, scored 1,500th career point Nov. 2010, won 2011 Stanley Cup title with Bruins.

Jerry Toppazzini (1952-54, 1955-64) — 11 seasons with the Bruins, notched 369 points with 151 goals and 218 assists, played in two Stanley Cup Finals.

Ed Westfall (1961-72) — 11 seasons with the Bruins, earned 339 points with 126 goals and 213 assists, scored 18 regular-season shorthanded goals for Boston, played in every All-Star Game from 1971 to 1975.