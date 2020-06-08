Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If we asked you to name some of the best centers to wear the Boston Bruins uniform, you’d probably have an easy time doing so.

Boston has seen a number of All-Star centers on its roster throughout the years, including Derek Sanderson, Adam Oates, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, just to name a few.

And on June 14, a panel of six of our NESN Bruins analysts will have a chance to draft a few of those centers from an elite list June 14 when “Bruins Fantasy Draft” airs at 7 p.m. ET.

Before it airs, we’re going to break down the available centers with some notable stats:

Patrice Bergeron (2003-present) — Four-time Frank J. Selke Award winner, has scored at least 20 goals since the 2013-14 season. 2010-11 Stanley Cup champion.

Bill Cowley (1935-47) — Two-time Hart Trophy winner, two-time Stanley Cup champion, NHL’s all-time points leader for five straight seasons after retiring at the end of the 1946-47 season. Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1968.

Phil Esposito (1967-76) — Two-time Ted Lindsay Award winner, 1977-78 Lester Patrick Trophy recipient, two-time Hart Trophy winner and two-time Stanley Cup champion. Potted 49 goals and added 77 assists during 1968-69 season to amass first scoring title.

Bronco Horvath (1957-61) — 103 goals, 112 assists in four seasons with Boston.

David Krejci (2006-present) — At least 20 assists since 2007-08 season, including three seasons with at least 50, 2010-11 Stanley Cup champion.

Peter McNab (1976-84) — 263 goals, 324 assists in nine seasons with Boston.

Adam Oates (1991-97) — Led NHL in assists on three separate occasions, only Wayne Gretzky had more points than Oates among undrafted players since the draft era began, one of Cam Neely’s favorite linemates to play alongside.

Barry Pederson (1980-86, 1991-92) — 1990-91 Stanley Cup champion with Pittsburgh Penguins, 166 goals and 251 assists in seven years with Bruins.

Jean Ratelle (1975-81) — Four-time Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner, 1970-71 Bill Masterson Memorial Trophy recipient, 1971-72 Ted Lindsay Award winner.

Derek Sanderson (1965-74) — 1967-68 Calder Trophy winner, assisted on Bobby Orr’s famous Mother’s Day goal in 1970 to help Bruins win Stanley Cup, two-time Stanley Cup champion.

Marc Savard (2006-11) — 2010-11 Stanley Cup champion, 74 goals, 231 assists in five years with Boston. Scored game-winning goal during 2010 Eastern Conference semifinals Game 1 in overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Milt Schmidt (1936-42, 1945-55) — Two-time Stanley Cup champion, 1950-51 Hart Memorial Trophy winner, 1995-96 Lester Patrick Trophy recipient.

Tyler Seguin (2010-13) — 2010-11 Stanley Cup champion, 56 goals, 65 assists in three seasons with Bruins.

Fred Stanfield (1967-73) — Two-time Stanley Cup champion, 135 goals, 274 assists in six years with Boston.

Joe Thornton (1997-2006) — No. 1 overall pick in 1997 NHL Draft, Bruins captain from 2002-05, goals, assists, points and penalty minutes leader for Boston in 1999-2000, 2005-06 Art Ross Trophy and Hart Memorial Trophy winner, became third player in NHL history to have consecutive 90-plus assists in a season.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images