Surely some wild cards deserve places on the ultimate Boston Bruins team.

Well, a panel of six of our NESN Bruins analysts will have a chance to draft those wild cards from an elite list when the “Bruins Fantasy Draft” airs at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Of the 97 players in the “Bruins Fantasy Draft” pool, 89 of them either won a Stanley Cup, won an NHL award and/or appeared in an All-Star Game with the Bruins. Seven of the eight wild-card players didn’t manage to do so during their tenures in Boston, yet they warrant draft consideration.

Before the “Bruins Fantasy Draft” airs, we’re going to break down the available wild cards with some notable stats:

Jason Allison, C, (1996-2001) — Allison was one of the NHL’s top-10 assist makers in three of the four full seasons he spent in Boston and also also featured in the 2001 NHL All-Star Game. In 309 games Allison played with the Bruins, he scored 105 goals, assisted on 189 others and racked up 294 points.

Andy Brickley, LW, (1988-92) — NESN’s own “Brick” won over Bruins fans with his toughness and versatility. He scored 37 goals and had 76 assists and 113 points in 177 games with Boston. He also helped the Bruins reach the Stanley Cup Final in 1990.

Craig Janney, C, (1987-92) — Sportsmanship and playmaking, largely thanks to his “soft hands,” were hallmarks of Janney’s game. He scored 85 goals and had 198 assists and 283 points in 262 games with the Bruins. Janney played on the Bruins teams that reached the Stanley Cup Final in 1988 and 1990.

Ken Linseman, C, (1984-90) — In 389 games for the Bruins, Linseman scored 125 goals and had 247 assists and 372 points. He also helped the Bruins reach the Stanley Cup Final in 1988.

Brian Rolston, RW, (1999-2004, 2011-12) — Rolston played 359 games with the Bruins scoring 104 goals and registering 147 assists and 251 points. His defensive prowess and penchant for scoring shorthanded goals were standout features of his game.

Bobby Schmautz, RW, (1973-80) — Schmautz scored 134 goals and 161 assits and 295 points in 354 games with Boston. He was part of Bruins teams that reached the Stanley Cup Final in 1977 and 1978.

Jozef Stumpel, C, (1991-97, 2001-03) — Stumpel scored 75 goals and had 206 assists and 281 points in 424 games with the Bruins.

Marco Sturm, LW, (2005-10) — Sturm played 302 games for Boston, scoring 106 goals and registering 87 assists and 193 points.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images