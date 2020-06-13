Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Once again, the La Liga title race is on.

Barcelona will visit Mallorca on Saturday at Iberostar Estadi in a La Liga Round 28 game. Barcelona enters La Liga’s restart atop the standings with 58 points and the Blaugrana will be keen not to stutter against 18th-place Mallorca in their first competitive game since March.

La Liga is he second of Europe’s major soccer leagues to return to action, following Germany’s Bundesliga. England’s Premier League will restart Wednesday, and Italy’s Serie A will do so next Saturday.

Here’s how to watch Mallorca versus Barcelona on tv and online.

When: Saturday, June 13, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images