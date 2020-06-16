The NESN Bruins Fantasy Draft Show is presented by Cross Insurance: Your Team, Your Choice. Check out more at nesn.com/bruinsfantasy.

The picks are in, and now it’s time to break things down.

On Sunday, six NESN analysts took part in the All-Time Bruins Fantasy Draft, building elite teams from a pool of the top Boston Bruins of all-time.

So, who has the best team? Seeing as a large chunk of these players are retired, we’ll never know for sure outside of speculation. As such, we’ll make a case for each analyst as to why the team they built is the best.

Barry Pederson — The P’s

Line 1: Rick Middleton — Jean Ratelle — Ken R. Hodge

Line 2: Ken Hodge — Derek Sanderson — Keith Crowder

D Pair 1: Bobby Orr, Brad Park

D Pair 2: Gord Kluzak, Gary Doak

Goalie: Gerry Cheevers

Why his team’s the best: That top defensive pairing is awesome with Bobby Orr and Brad Park, plus there’s so much skill on that top line. IAnd it certainly doesn’t hurt to have Gerry Cheevers in net, either.

Billy Jaffe — Team Make Believes

Line 1: Brad Marchand — Adam Oates — David Pastrnak

Line 2: Charlie Simmer — Tyler Seguin — Mark Recchi

D Pair 1: Ray Bourque, Glen Wesley

D Pair 2: Mike Milbury, Babe Siebert

Goalie: Terry Sawchuk

Why his team’s the best: There’s so much scoring prowess up front that any potential shortcomings in the back end could be made up by the millions of goals this forward group could bury.

Jack Edwards — The Tumbling Muffins

Line 1: Wayne Cashman — Patrice Bergeron — John McKenzie

Line 2: Andy Brickley — Milt Schmidt — Ed Westfall

D Pair 1: Dit Clapper, Lionel Hitchman

D Pair 2: Don Sweeney, Garry Galley

Goalie: Tim Thomas

Why his team’s the best: Defense. Defense. Defense. Patrice Bergeron would certainly anchor some sound defensive play up front, while there’s nice depth in the back end. Plus, anyone that gets past all those layers of defense would have to burn Tim Thomas, which isn’t necessarily the easiest of tasks.

Andy Brickley — Team Irrelevant

Line 1: Milan Lucic — Joe Thornton — Phil Kessel

Line 2: Sergei Samsonov — Marc Savard — Bill Guerin

D Pair 1: Eddie Shore, Torey Krug

D Pair 2: Mike O’Connell, Hal Gill

Goalie: Tuukka Rask

Why his team’s the best: What fun those two lines would be, plus there’s plenty of skill at the blue line with that Eddie Shore-Torey Krug top pairing. This is just an overall well-balanced team that also has the benefit of Tuukka Rask in net.

Andrew Raycroft — Rayzor’s Edge

Line 1: Johnny Bucyk — Peter McNab — Terry O’Reilly

Line 2: P.J. Axelsson — David Krejci — Glen Murray

D Pair 1: Zdeno Chara, Fern Flaman

D Pair 2: Rick Smith, Ted Green

Goalie: Tiny Thompson

Why his team’s the best: This team could grind you to death between Johnny Bucyk, Terry O’Reilly and Zdeno Chara, among others. Even if they aren’t the most offensively gifted team of the bunch, they most certainly would be an absolute bear to play against.

Dale Arnold — The 67’s

Line 1: Woody Dumart — Phil Esposito — Cam Neely

Line 2: Ken Linseman — Barry Pederson — Jason Allison

D Pair 1: Bill Quackenbush, Leo Boivin

D Pair 2: Don Awrey, Dallas Smith

Goalie: Frank Brimsek

Why his team’s the best: Dale appeared to take, by and large, a group of guys that mostly are underrated by the fanbase at this point. However, that’s not so in the case of Phil Esposito and Cam Neely, two legends who most certainly could lead a winning effort of guys that, like Raycroft’s team, could wear you down for 60-plus minutes.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images