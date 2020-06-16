The first trailer for “Madden NFL 21” is here, and it includes something noteworthy for fans of the New England Patriots and/or Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tom Brady is shown wearing a Bucs jersey at the very beginning of the clip, which highlights new gameplay mechanics added to the “Madden” franchise. Sure, it only is a digital representation of Brady, but it nevertheless is strange to see the star quarterback in anything other than a New England Patriots jersey.
Take a look:
Go all out in #Madden21
Pre-order now 🏈 https://t.co/2eaUgOqGk7 pic.twitter.com/jtUM1zNJ8i
— Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 16, 2020
Yeah, that’s gonna take getting used to.
“Madden 21” hits shelves Aug. 25 for PlayStation, Xbox and PC. The game also will be available on Google Stadia and reportedly will debut on Nintendo Switch sometime this year.
