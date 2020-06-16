Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The first trailer for “Madden NFL 21” is here, and it includes something noteworthy for fans of the New England Patriots and/or Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady is shown wearing a Bucs jersey at the very beginning of the clip, which highlights new gameplay mechanics added to the “Madden” franchise. Sure, it only is a digital representation of Brady, but it nevertheless is strange to see the star quarterback in anything other than a New England Patriots jersey.

Take a look:

Yeah, that’s gonna take getting used to.

“Madden 21” hits shelves Aug. 25 for PlayStation, Xbox and PC. The game also will be available on Google Stadia and reportedly will debut on Nintendo Switch sometime this year.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images