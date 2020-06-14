Ryan Newman was just feet away from Dayton 500 glory in February until the famed race took a turn for the worst.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver was about to claim victory in the Feb. 17 race when he was clipped by Ryan Blaney, who was in second place. Newman’s car careened off the track, bounced off a wall and was hit by Corey LaJoie before going airborne.

Newman sustained “serious” injuries from the wreck, but walked out of Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. just two days later.

During a delay amidst Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, LaJoie detailed his perspective of the crash. And while he knew he was in a dangerous situation, LaJoie knows that didn’t compare to the conditions Newman was facing afterward.

“I knew I was worried about getting out because I knew my car was on fire and I was in a lot of pain myself, but when I looked back and saw Newman’s car upside down and in bad shape, I knew it was tough,” LaJoie said in an emotional moment, as seen on FOX’s NASCAR coverage.

Luckily, Newman was a trooper.

“Two days later when I saw him walking out (of Halifax Medical Center) with his two daughters, man, it was a blessing. It really was,” LaJoie said. “It was a miracle … so, it’s just lucky. Ryan’s very lucky. I’m lucky to do what I do and be able to be safe.”

Lucky, indeed.

Newman has since recovered and is back on the track racing for Roush Fenway. And while February’s accident could have been devastating, we’re certainly glad it wasn’t.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images