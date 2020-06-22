Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Darrell Wallace Jr. has a NASCAR icon in his corner.

A noose was found Sunday afternoon in Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway, an incident that already has spawned an FBI investigation. NASCAR announced the news shortly after the postponement of the Geico 500, which was rescheduled for Monday afternoon.

And Dale Earnhardt Jr., like many NASCAR fans, now wants Wallace to take the checkered flag.

Check out his simple reaction to the incident at Talladega:

Hope Bubba wins it tomorrow. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 22, 2020

Earnhardt offered additional thoughts in a tweet Monday morning.

Take a look:

I don’t worry about our sport. I have confidence NASCAR’s leadership will find who did this and continue pushing us in the right direction. I do worry about Bubba. I hope Bubba is feeling loved and supported. Keep sending him that love and support. He needs it now more than ever. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 22, 2020

Earnhardt has been one of NASCAR’s most vocal figures since the death of George Floyd. The soon-to-be Hall of Famer has publicly supported Wallace’s pre-race protests of racial inequality and police brutality, and also was a fan of NASCAR’s Confederate flag ban.

The Geico 500 is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET, weather permitting. Wallace will start 24th.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images