Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s return to the track was a successful one, but it also might have represented the final race for the NASCAR legend.

Earnhardt, who retired from full-time racing following the 2017 season, finished fifth in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. In fact, Earnhardt led four laps and kept his No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet near the top of the field throughout the Hooters 250, eventually watching youngster Harrison Burton take the checkered flag.

After the race, Earnhardt, a 45-year-old father of two as well as an NBC Sports broadcaster, wondered whether Saturday’s race was his last.

“I think right now it’s just going to stay the same,” Earnhardt said, via NASCAR.com. “I don’t want to do any more, that’s for sure. I can say that with confidence. I don’t know how many more of these I’ll do. This might be the last one, and this ain’t no tease or anything like that. I’m not trying to be annoying about that. It’s a lot of a commitment, and I just … I don’t know. It’s getting to the point to where I’ve got to decide whether I’m helping things or I’m not helping the team, how can I help the team in other ways. I don’t know.

“I really enjoy it. I really do, but I think there’s got to be a point to where I decide to make the change to broadcasting entirely. With that said, being in the car today, I certainly learned a ton that’s going to help me in the (broadcast) booth. I’ve just got to think about it, and I certainly don’t want to run more. One is plenty and it’s a great series. We’ll just see how it goes. I guess it’s a tough question to answer.”

Here’s some additional reaction from Earnhardt:

Things steadily improved and soon I found myself running with the leaders. I was surprised to be doing that. Ultimately we weren’t set up for the short run and it hurt us that final restart. But Im proud of the effort. Racing without fans is so strange. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 14, 2020

Appreciate all the supportive messages leading up to and after today’s event. That support is the single driving force that keeps me coming back. Now, I can’t wait to be home with my family and watch tomorrow’s events.

✌🏼🧡😎🇺🇸 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 14, 2020

Obviously, it would be a bummer for NASCAR fans if Earnhardt calls it quits. One of the most popular drivers of all time remains an enormous draw, even in retirement.

That said, given his broadcasting, podcasting and presence on social media, Earnhardt will remain a part of the NASCAR conversation for years to come.

