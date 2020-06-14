Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots fans might want to look away.

Since late May, Tom Brady has been holding workouts with his new Buccaneers teammates at a Tampa-area prep school. Photos from the informal sessions have given fans their first looks at Brady wearing Bucs gear.

That brings us to Thursday, when WFTS-TV’s Kyle Burger shared this aerial video of Brady working out with Buccaneers players, including tight end Rob Gronkowski:

Our first look – from the sky – at Tom Brady's secret workouts at Berkeley Prep in Tampa. Brady and nine of his #Bucs teammates, including Rob Gronkowski, building team chemistry before training camp begins. pic.twitter.com/jdVOHLQkZP — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) June 11, 2020

Brady clearly is doing everything he can to ensure the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t prevent him from developing chemistry with his new teammates.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images