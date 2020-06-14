New England Patriots fans might want to look away.
Since late May, Tom Brady has been holding workouts with his new Buccaneers teammates at a Tampa-area prep school. Photos from the informal sessions have given fans their first looks at Brady wearing Bucs gear.
That brings us to Thursday, when WFTS-TV’s Kyle Burger shared this aerial video of Brady working out with Buccaneers players, including tight end Rob Gronkowski:
Our first look – from the sky – at Tom Brady's secret workouts at Berkeley Prep in Tampa.
Brady and nine of his #Bucs teammates, including Rob Gronkowski, building team chemistry before training camp begins. pic.twitter.com/jdVOHLQkZP
— Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) June 11, 2020
Brady clearly is doing everything he can to ensure the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t prevent him from developing chemistry with his new teammates.
Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images