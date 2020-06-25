Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool FC is the champion of the English soccer, winners of their first-ever Premier League title.

Liverpool won the 2019-20 Premier League crown outright Thursday following Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over second-place Manchester City. Manchester City now trails Liverpool by 23 points with a maximum 21 points (seven games) left.

Liverpool was held without a title since 1990, prior to the Premier League being established in 1992. They had won 18 Football League title prior to that.

Well, the long wait made the celebration all the more sweet, as the Reds posted an incredible video to Twitter to honor the accomplishment.

Check it out:

Tell the world… We are Liverpool, champions of England. pic.twitter.com/altgWn1Wda — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 25, 2020

Awesome.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com